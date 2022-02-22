GHMC launches digital payment facility for property tax

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 22nd February 2022 11:47 am IST
Hyderabad: The  Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation GHMC decided to further facilitate the property tax payment through digital options. The  IT section of the GHMC launched a facility for property tax payment through scanning QR codes of the UPI, Phone Pe, PayTM, and other mobile wallet payment facilities.

Apart from the GHMC website, the citizens can also pay property taxes through the MyGHMC app and through the citizen service centers.

According to the GHMC officials, the property tax can be made through debit or credit card by using the GHMC website which will be connected with the MyGHMC app.

If the tax amount is paid in cash or through the cheque to the collectors or the tax inspectors, the details will be entered into tablets and the receipt will be given on the spot.

The corporation is aiming to add digital payment as an additional option for making property tax payments.

