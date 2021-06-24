GHMC launches mobile vaccination vans which can administer 300 doses per day

Hyderabad: With the fear of a looming third wave, the state government has shifted focus to the scale of vaccinations, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday has launch 23 mobile vaccination vans initiative against the COVID-19 virus.

These mobile vaccine centers will mainly go to crowded areas like Munda Market, Begum Bazar, Koti, Abids and Ameerpet where there are many high-risk groups and help them to take the vaccine dose.

As per the media reports, each mobile vaccine center can help administer 300 vaccines per day, which means an additional 6,900 doses will be added per day. Initially, GHMC conducted a vaccination campaign by distributing tokens and later transferring them to online vouchers. Mobile vaccine centers are the latest addition.

Meanwhile, GHMC added another 40 vaccine centers in the city, bringing the total number to 100. On Wednesday, another 51,078 people received the vaccine.

As of June 23, a total of 9.85 lakh at-risk groups have been administered with the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the special vaccination campaign by the GHMC, which began on May 28.

We have started Mobile Vaccination centers in Monda Market and Secunderabad Railway station Front Gate in Collaboration with GHMC. I request citizens above 30 years of Age to kindly utilize this drive and get Vaccinated.

“I decided to take vaccine along with my parents but was not able to as I was unaware of taking slots. With this drive we took vaccine easily by showing Aadhar card,” the Hans India quoted Aminuddin, who took a jab at the van.