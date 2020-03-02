GHMC launches Rs. 5 Meal scheme at doorsteps for specially-abled

A+ A-

Hyderabad: After the success of Annapurna Rs. 5 meals programme, which completed cumulative four crore meal plates and completed its 6 years on Monday, the Telangana State Government launched Annapuran mobile canteens to offer meals at the doorsteps of senior citizens and physically challenged.

The Annapurna scheme on Monday celebrated 6 years of service in the state at Ameerpet. On this occasion, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, said “The Annapurna Scheme is a big success all because of Hare Krishna Hare Rama and Government officials involved in this scheme. This scheme is first started with the inauguration at Sarai Nampally in March 2014.”





Minister further says that now it is operational in 150 centers in GHMC with more than 30,000 people from all walks of life who are utilizing this facility. In the Ameerpet center, nearly 1200 people are taking meals every day and this is the highest no of all centers.

Apart from this under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Minister MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao facilities like CC roads, Street lighting, Model Markets are being built. With all-round development trying to provide all basic amenities in the city.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, said, “Hare Krishana organization is providing good quality and healthy food. To reach more people these centers were opened at nearby Hospitals, labor working places and at study centers.”

Five mobile autos pressed into service to provide the meals to the old age people and the physically challenged person at their place, Mayor informs.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary speaking on the occasion, with the encouragement of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Minister MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao the scheme spread to 150 centers till now around 4crore people had utilized it. It’s my privilege the scheme started by him spread to 150 centers and it being utilized with more than 35,000 people.

The main object of this scheme is no one would stay hungry without a meal and with Rs.5- a meal, everyone can afford it. Even a beggar and unemployed youth and attends of patients, and the people who come to the city on works can have a meal. Even the students who come to the city for examinations can have meals at the study centers in the afternoon without wasting time in preparation of meals at their stay place, Somesh Kumar added.

Hare Krishna movement charitable trust foundation president, Satya Gowrachandra Das, said, “Annapurna scheme is operating in 16 Municipalities, spread over 176 centers with 45,000 people utilizing it and trying its best to provide hygienic food at less price across the state.”

Corporator N.Shesha Kumari, Principle Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner B. Santosh, Zonal Commissioner Praveenya and Deputy Commissioner Geetha Radhika participated in the programme.

SIASAT NEWS