GHMC Mayor advises officials to take precaution amid COVID-19

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed all the GHMC officials to keep vigilance on deadly Coronavirus in the city. Holding a review meeting on Thursday with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials, Mayor directed the Zonal Commissioner to ensure all the sanitation workers take all the necessary precautions and safety while on the field.

He urged sanitary supervisors and field assistants to make sure that cleanliness employees wear radium jackets, gloves, and masks while they perform their duty.

Though various departments are running awareness campaigns in various forms the GHMC has also taken the responsibility of its employees by placing sanitizers and masks at the entrance of all the GHMC offices present in the city.

Mayor asked the officials to ensure that the garbage should be lifted in the early hours of the morning and the sanitation workers should be given an orientation regarding precautions and symptoms of COVID-19 by the health inspectors.

SIASAT NEWS