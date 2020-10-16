GHMC Mayor and corporators donate one month salary to CMRF

Hyderabad: To aid the government’s efforts in providing relief to those affected by the devastating floods, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators have decided to donate their one month salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Adding to that, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board members also announced on Friday that they will also donate salaries of four months salary to the CMRF as well.

Letters to this effect were handed over to State IT and Industries minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), who for a third consecutive day visited several areas that were affected with floods. During his interaction with affected residents, KTR assured them that all the relief measures are being taken up on a war footing to bring back normalcy. KTR visited a state-run shelter home set up by civic authorities at BS Maqta and later he inspected the inundated areas at Prakash Nagar and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet.