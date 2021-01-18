GHMC Mayor, Dy. Mayor elections after February 10

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor and Dy Mayor Election to be held after February 10, the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a gazette notification of the list of the corporators elected in recently held GHMC elections. The notification included the details of the candidates and their parties. The decks are prepared for the election of the Mayor and the Dy. Mayor.

The term of the current corporation shall be expiring on February 10. The State Election

Commission (SEC) expects that an announcement and a schedule shall be released for the Mayor and Dy Mayor’s election. The bypoll in Lingojiguda ward shall be held after the election of the Mayor and Dy Mayor. The seat of this ward fallen vacant as the newly elected BJP candidate Ramesh Goud has passed away before taking the oath.

The first meeting of the newly-elected corporators shall be held on February 10 wherein the corporators shall be administered the oath of the office. The Corporators and the ex-officio of the parties shall on the same day or any other day will elect the Mayor and the Dy. Mayor. The post of the mayor has been reserved for a woman candidate this year.

In the 150 member Municipal Corporation, the TRS has 56 members, BJP 47, AIMIM 44 and Congress two members. There is no absolute majority for any party to elect its own candidates for the posts of Mayor and Dy. Mayor.

The grapevine is that the TRS has reached an understanding with AIMIM to grab these two posts among themselves.