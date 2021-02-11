GHMC Mayor Election: ‘Cat out of bag’, BJP hits out at TRS-MIM alliance

Hyderabad: With Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)’s candidate Gadwal Vijayalaxmi winning the mayoral election with support from Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at both the parties saying that this election finally unraveled their seven-year-old secret alliance publicly.

“The cat is finally out of the bag,” BJP said in a statement, adding that the party stands vindicated on their accusation all through the GHMC elections campaign, that TRS and AIMIM are conjoined twins and have a secret alliance.

“TRS would not have won half the seats, if it would have announced this alliance prior to GHMC elections,” it said.

Earlier, on several occasions, urban development minister K Tarakarama Rao asserted that TRS has neither secret arrangement with AIMIM, nor it will have a formal alliance ever. MIM’s supremo and Hyderabad’s Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi too reiterated those comments.

But today, in a tweet congratulating new Mayor and deputy Mayor, Owaisi made an interesting commented that is to be noted. “.. appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post,” Owaisi wrote at the end of his tweet.

I hope that GHMC will carry out its works with honesty & financial propriety. Also appreciate TRS for offering us Deputy Mayor’s post. [2/2] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 11, 2021

BJP legislator from Hyderabad T Raja Singh said the TRS had dug its own grave by taking the support from the MIM. “It is nothing but a betrayal of the faith of the people of Hyderabad. In the coming assembly elections, the TRS will have to pay a penalty for the same,” he said.

The elected corporators too raised anti-KCR slogans outside the GHMC office, against the TRS-MIM alliance.

Telangana BJP corporators outside the GHMC office with anti-KCR slogans. TRS formed the council with MIM support. #GHMCMayor @trspartyonline @BJP4Telangana pic.twitter.com/VmWvseQuMv — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 11, 2021

BJP put up a tough fight against the ruling TRS and managed to win as many as 48 wards out of 150. However, TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 56 seats and eventually grabbed the mayoral post on Thursday.