GHMC mulls strict action against shops selling un-stamped meat

Hyderabad: In spite of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) awareness campaign forcing stamped-meat sale and raiding the violators, there is no decrease in the illegal meat sale.

According to GHMC officials, from April 2020 till January 4, 2021 the Veterinary Section of the GHMC initiated 683 cases against the violators and collected a penalty of Rs.18 lakhs. About 1,222.5 unstamped meat and 1,399 kg of unstamped beef was seized.

It is necessary for the hotels, restaurants, function halls and other organization to purchase the stamped-meat from the GHMC slaughter houses.

“It was observed during the raids that many customers are purchasing unstamped meat. Surprisingly, even the hotels are found to be using the unstamped meat. The action was taken and cases were initiated against some of them,” an official said.

GHMC authorities are conducting raids at different areas of the city and impounding the slaughter houses supplying un-stamped meat. Most of the slaughter houses are located in Amberpet, Ziaguda, Ranmastpura and New Bhoiguda.

GHMC also advised people to use their Tiffin boxes for carrying the meat instead of polythene bags.