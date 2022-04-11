GHMC, NGOs to help stray animals beat the summer heat

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be collaborating with various animal welfare organizations in the city to quench the thirst of stray animals during peak summers.

Water bowls will be placed at several locations in Hyderabad including Himayathnagar, Amberpet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, and Malkajgiri.

One such animal welfare organization, Shakuntala Society for Welfare of Animals and Nature (SWAN), has taken part in the novel initiative. They have arranged 200 unique bowls that have been prepared by children of various age groups.