GHMC: Obtaining birth, death certificates made easy

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has adopted a new procedure for issuing birth and death certificates. In the new procedure, the people are not required to visit the GHMC offices to submit the application for the certificates rather the corporation will issue the concerned certificates in a week after the hospitals upload the details.

The hospitals have been given a two-month period to upload the details. This new system has been recently initiated and the results are satisfactory.

Earlier, the public had to go to the GHMC circle office with the hospital-issued certificate and then the medical officer used to acknowledge it.

In the new system launched by the GHMC, the hospital authorities will send the details of birth or death online directly to the civic body. In a week period, GHMC will issue the certificates.

After the certificate is approved, the applicants will receive an SMS on their mobile number from the civic body. Thereafter, the applicants can visit the Mee Seva centers and obtain their certificates. However, in the case of death at home, the corporation officials will visit the home and enquire with the neighbours. The submission of the burial ground certificate is mandatory to obtain it.