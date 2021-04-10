GHMC office to allow only vaccinated persons

Hyderabad: In view of the rising COVID cases in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally Zonal office on Friday has banned the entry of visitors and media persons in the GHMC offices.

However, those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are holding recovery certificates will be allowed inside the office from April 10.

As per the instructions given by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all the workers and officials of the GHMC must get vaccinated against COVID-19.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar issued orders on Friday that all the staff and officials get COVID-19 vaccination before April 15.

Commissioner during a video call passed on the orders to all the zonal commissioners and asked them to organize for the vaccination drive in GHMC offices, or hospitals, or urban health centers.

Details of those who have been vaccinated should be sent to the head office and updated on the COVID-19 portal, he said.

The GHMC has close to 30,000 frontline staff, and all of them should arrive vaccinated from April 15, the Commissioner said.