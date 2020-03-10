GHMC to open more ‘She Loo Café’ soon

A+ A-

By Anhaar Majid

Hyderabad: Following success with one She Loo Café that was opened by the GHMC on International Women’s Day (March 8) in the city, the corporation has plans to inaugurate at least half a dozen more such facilities soon.

According to officials sources, access to clean toilets has always been a big challenge for women in the city. Though the government has constructed several such facilities. But to keep them sanitized has become a major issue.

The first She Loo Cafés was opened opposite Shilparamam.

The sources said that it wishes to provide ‘a safe, clean, well-maintained public washrooms for women, children, and physically challenged persons.’

The project is a joint venture between the GHMC and a private firm, Ixora FM.

Krishna Chaitanya, director of Ixora FM who is behind this initiative, told siasat.com “Three chambers have been designed keeping in mind the basic needs for women sanitation. These free washrooms for women are going to be ultra-clean than public toilets.”

There is a separate chamber for baby feeding and physically challenged. “Other basic amenities included are the provision of soap, tissue, sanitary napkin dispenser are all free of cost,” he added.

One of the visitors to She Loo Café said, “I am experiencing such a clean washroom for the first time and it is free to use with the attached café,” said one of the visitors.

“It’s a very thoughtful and beneficial idea. It will be very helpful for women,” a visitor said.

Further, they have trained staff wearing a uniform with protective equipment to ensure hygiene levels in washrooms and surroundings. There is a 24/7 command center with the latest technology to monitor hygiene levels, he added.

Loo café has an interesting concept of having a cafeteria within the premises. The café has premium quality food at affordable prices with a green lung space comprising a vertical garden.

“We are planning 50 more Loo Cafés in Hyderabad and at various locations in Chennai,” said Krishna.

This will help discard problems of unhygienic washrooms and open defecation hopefully.

Ixora FM has so far set up about 10 Loo Cafés for both men and women in the city.