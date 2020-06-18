GHMC orders Jagdish Market street vendors to vacate spots in 24 hrs

By Nihad Amani Published: June 18, 2020, 9:42 pm IST
GHMC

Hyderabad: The GHMC issued a notice to Jagdish Market’s street vendors and merchants ordering them to vacate their spots from the footpaths within 24 hours.

The GHMC have done so in order to clear out space for parking and as a precautionary to stop the spread of coronavirus. They also claimed that they are well aware that the households of many such street vendors run only through it but the present crisis had made them do so.

“Maintaining social distancing while buying from these foot path vendors is highly impossible,” said the official.

