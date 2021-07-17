GHMC outsourced employee’s family attempt suicide

Hyderabad: A GHMC outsourcing employee’s family today tried to commit suicide infront of the headquarters of the corporation. Ramesh Yadav, who has been working as the sanitary field assistant at Abids circle of the corporation since the last ten years, poured petrol over his body and tried burn himself.

However, the GHMC security staff thwarted his attempts.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he took the extreme as he was fed up with the harassment of the assistant medical officer Uma Gouri.

He alleged that the medical officer used to harass demanding money and added she removed him as he did not pay the money demanded by her.