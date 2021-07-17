GHMC outsourced employee’s family attempt suicide

By SM Bilal|   Published: 17th July 2021 8:15 pm IST
GHMC
Representative image

Hyderabad: A GHMC outsourcing employee’s family today tried to commit suicide infront of the headquarters of the corporation. Ramesh Yadav, who has been working as the sanitary field assistant at Abids circle of the corporation since the last ten years, poured petrol over his body and tried burn himself.

However, the GHMC security staff thwarted his attempts.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he took the extreme as he was fed up with the harassment of the assistant medical officer Uma Gouri.

MS Education Academy

He alleged that the medical officer used to harass demanding money and added she removed him as he did not pay the money demanded by her.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button