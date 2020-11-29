GHMC poll campaign ends today, election on December 1

Hyderabad: The hoary campaign for GHMC polls has come to an end today with political parties winding up publicity.

TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting from LB Stadium on Saturday. The ruling TRS, Opposition BJP, Congress, and other parties are in poll free. As the campaign ends followed by poll code the parties are now keen on the polls.

The TRS leaders KTR, Harish and other ministers campaigned for the prestigious polls. The polls to be held on December 1 amid corona protocols and results to be announced on December 4. Allegations and counter allegations by the leaders were at their peak in the road shows.

KTR claimed of development and welfare and vowed to do much in future. He slammed the BJP for denying funds, help to flood victims and religious politics and spreading hatred.

Union ministers Amit Hah, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Kishan Reddy and others carried out campaigns and spoke against KCR, his family, the TRS of family rule, corruption, floods and non development, failure of 2 BHK and others.

It is to be seen whim the voters will prefer in the GHMC polls. State Election Commissioner Partha Sarathi said that elaborate arrangements for the mega polls in 150 divisions