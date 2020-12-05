GHMC poll results: Hindu corporators who won on MIM ticket

Hyderabad: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) won 44 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

In the elections, the party had fielded five Hindus candidates too.

On the party’s ticket, Sunnam Raj Mohan contested from Puranapul, K Thara Bhai from Falaknuma, Mandagiri Swamy Yadav from Karwan, Jadala Ravindra from Jambagh and Etiyala Rajesh Goud from Rangareddy Nagar (Quthbullapur).

Out of them, two candidates won the election. They are Sunnam Raj Mohan from Puranapul and K Thara Bhai from Falaknuma.

Meanwhile, the results came as a big shock to the TRS, which had won landslide majority in 2016 with 99 seats. With just four seats in the previous elections, the BJP improved its performance manifold.

The saffron party fought the polls with all the might with top Central leaders and Union ministers campaigning for its candidates.

The party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay said that people have taught a lesson to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his arrogance and corruption. He said despite all the unfair means adopted by the TRS, people gave their mandate to the BJP and they see it as the sole alternative to TRS.

Out of the total 74.67 lakh voters, 46.55 percent had cast their votes in 149 divisions on Tuesday. There were 1,925 postal ballots.