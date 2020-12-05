GHMC poll results: List of Muslim corporators who won on TRS ticket

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has emerged as the single largest party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections winning 55 seats.

Out of these newly elected TRS corporators, four are Muslims.

Following is the list of Muslims corporators who won on TRS ticket.

Md Baba Fasiuddin from ward number 103 (Borabanda). Shaik Hameed bagged the seat of ward number 104 (Kondapur). Sabiha Begum won the seat of ward number 116 (Allapur). Rashida Begum emerged victorious from ward number 128 (Chintal).

In the elections, BJP gave a strong performance by winning 48 seats. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress two seats.

The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with result in Neredmet division held.

BJP leaders hailed the party’s strong performance in the elections. Party chief JP Nadda said the “historic result” for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people’s unequivocal support towards PM Modi’s development and governance model.

Taking a jibe at TRS, Nadda said that people of Telangana have decided to “say goodbye to the corrupt” Chandrashekar Rao government. Voting for GHMC elections was held in 150 wards on December 1.