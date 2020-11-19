GHMC polls: 580 nominations filed on day 2

Published: 19th November 2020 8:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: As many as 580 nominations were filed by candidates for the upcoming December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Thursday. With this, so far, a total of 537 candidates have filed 597 nominations, said data from the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC). 

On Thursday, 140 nominations were filed from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one by the Communist Party of India (CPI), four from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 68 from the Congress, 27 from the All India Council for Unity of Muslim (AIMIM),195 from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), 47 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), one from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and 15 from recognized and registered political parties.

Other than that, 110 independent candidates have also filed nominations. 

The nominations for the 150 GHMC wars will end on Friday said the SEC.

Those are being received by the Returning Officers in their respective wards from 10 am to 3 pm. Two persons are permitted to accompany the candidate for submission of the nomination.

Depending on the reports, especially those pertaining to the polling day and counting day, the SEC will make a decision with regard to recounting or declaring results, the SEC stated. It added that observers should closely monitor the arrangements at polling centres, expenditure by candidates and other aspects to ensure smooth conduct of the election process.

