GHMC polls: About 1932 candidates file nominations filed this election



Hyderabad: As many as 1932 candidates filled 2602 nomination for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections next month.

Furthermore, on Friday the last day for filing nominations, about 1937 nomination were filed by 1412 candidates for the GHMC polls.

Of those who filed nominations on Friday, 571 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 21 from the CPI, 22 from the CPI (M), 372 from the Congress, 78 from Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and 557 from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), 206 from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 115 from recognized and registered political parties and 650 papers were filed by the independent candidates.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has started accepting the nominations from Wednesday (November 18). While November 20 is the last date for filing of nominations, their scrutiny has been scheduled for November 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is announced as November 24.

Anyone who attains the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2020, is eligible to exercise their right to vote in the civic body elections. Of the 74,04,400 electors in the GHMC limits, 52.09 per cent are men, 47.90 per cent women, he said.