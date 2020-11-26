GHMC polls: Activist Lubna Sarwath lodges complaint against AIMIM

Hyderabad: Social activist Dr. Lubna Sarwath who is contesting the Hyderabad civic polls as an independent candidate from Asif Nagar area, has lodged a complaint against AIMIM on Thursday.

In her complaint to Asif Nagar police station, she has alleged that members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have threatened her not to campaign in the area.

“I have taken the permission from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Goshamahal division to campaign in Asif Nagar area for two hour. When I visited the area, the MIM party goons threatened me to not campaign in MIM area,” she said in the complaint.

“They even followed me until I reached my home,” she alleged.

Sarwath whose activism goes between socio-political and environmental issues, is no new face to electoral politics, as she had earlier stood for the Lok Sabha elections, contesting against sitting Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Despite her defeat in the last elections, Sarwat is determined to fight the election again, albeit on a much local level this time. “Standing for the elections is my democratic right and I am proud of celebrating it,” she said and added that the need for better municipal representatives in the city have made her stand for elections again.

Earlier during the Hyderabad floods, there was a clash between AIMIM and Congress members over a visit to the flood-affected area of Chandrayangutta.