GHMC polls: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, senior leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda, will campaign for the party in the city.

Besides, Maharashtra former Chief Minister and Bihar Election Incharge Devendra Fadhnavis will launch the election manifesto of the Telangana BJP on Thursday.

For the last three days of the campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold meetings in Hyderabad and take part in the campaigning, Dr. K. Laxman confirmed in a press meet held here.

The BJP OBC Morcha president said that Adityanath will hold a roadshow in Chevella and Hyderabad, while Amit Shah will take part in a Secunderabad roadshow.

Further, the former state president for BJP hinted that several senior leaders from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and Congress will be joining them soon.