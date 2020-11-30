GHMC polls: BJP alleges attack by TRS workers in Chaitanyapuri

Published: 30th November 2020
The BJP has written a letter to the Telangana State Election Commission seeking action against the TRS party workers. (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit on Monday alleged that the workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attacked its party office in Chaitanyapuri ward.

The BJP has written a letter to the Election Commissioner of Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) seeking action against the TRS party workers.

In its letter to the state election commission, the BJP has stated that the TRS party cadre attacked the party’s Chaitanyapuri ward and damaged the party office, after which some locals informed the Chaitanyapuri police.

Gujjuta Premender Reddy, general secretary of BJP, however, alleged that the Circle Inspector (CI) Ravi Kumar upon arriving on the spot hit the BJP workers instead of taking action against the TRS activists.

Some of the BJP workers suffered injuries and were admitted to Omni Hospital, he alleged.

The BJP has asked the state election commission to take action against CI Ravi Kumar and ensure free and fair elections.

Reddy also alleged that TRS MLA and minister Jagdish Reddy is threatening the BJP workers in the LB Nagar constituency area, and about 5,000 people from Nalgonda and Suryapet district have been deployed by him.

“They are distributing money and liquor in the LB Nagar area on behalf of the TRS party,” he further alleged.

