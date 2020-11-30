GHMC polls: BJP demands action against TRS; wants fair elections

Hyderabad: With less than a day left for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and the contest getting heated up than ever, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit on Monday alleged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party for distributing cash to the voters.

Senior BJP leaders, including BJP national executive member Indrasena Reddy and MLC N Ramchander Rao, tried to stage a dharna in front of the State Election Commissioner office in Masab Tank. However, police refused to allow and asked the party members to leave the premises.

Reddy alleged that the police had interrupted their campaign rally, even as they obtained valid permission. “The TRS government is using police force to thwart our campaigning,” he said.

“A TRS party worker was found distributing cash in the Somajiuda area on Sunday. The same video went viral over social media,” he pointed out. “We want SEC to act impartially and take strict action,” Reddy added.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the SEC is favoring TRS in appointing pro-TRS officers for polling duties. “It came to our notice that the minority institutions teachers and other pro-TRS officials are being appointed at polling stations. This is a complete misuse of state apparatus, as SEC is favoring the TRS,” he said.

Besides, Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded the election commission and Direct General of Police (DGP) to take action against the TRS party and its workers who are distributing cash among the voters. He also demanded the state election commission conduct fair municipal elections in a democratic way.