GHMC polls: BJP IT Cell trends ‘Change Hyderabad’ on social media

Hyderabad: Amid intensive campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the party’s IT cell in Hyderabad took to Twitter to trend ‘Change Hyderabad’ and ‘Bhagyanagar’.

About 9,000 people tweeted using #ChangeHyderabad and #Bhagyanagar had several hundred tweets.

The ‘Change Hyderabad’ is in relation to the campaign launched by the Telangana BJP, ahead of the civic polls, to counter several issues that were promised by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government but were left unaddressed. BJP Yuva Morcha president and MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Monday launched a website for the same.

Addressing the karyakartas, Tejasvi Surya accused KCR and Owaisi of being two sides of the same coin. He further said that Owaisi speaks the language of “separatism and extremism”.

The supporters of BJP went a step ahead to link the ‘Change Hyderabad’ campaign to re-naming the city as ‘Bhagyanagaram’.

