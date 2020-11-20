GHMC polls: Denied ticket, Hyderabad woman attempts suicide

Hyderabad: Woman attempts suicide by consuming sleeping after she was denied a ticket to contest in the forthcoming GHMC elections.

The woman was identified as A Vijayalatha Aswathama Reddy, resident of Nacharam. As quoted by the Siasat Daily (Urdu) the woman was hoping for a ticket and had even started preparations to contest the election from Nacharam.

After knowing that the ticket was allotted to another candidate, following which she slipped into depression and on Thursday at her residence. Her family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Reddy has accused former legislator NVSS Prabhakar of cheating her and ensuring that she did not get a ticket. During the last GHMC elections as well, Vijayalatha had contested the election on a BJP ticket but failed.