GHMC polls generated additional 500 tons of trash daily

Hyderabad: The elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have generated 500 tons of additional garbage daily in the city for one week.

In the areas that fall under the limits of GHMC, an average of 5500 tons of garbage are generated daily. However, during the GHMC election campaign period, from 24th November to 1st December, an average of 6000 tons was generated daily, reported the Times of India.

The additional garbage includes banners, flags, pamphlets, and other things used during the campaign including roadshows.

The enforcement vigilance and disaster management team of GHMC said that removing pasted stickers is a time-consuming task.

Nine special teams were deployed for removing the materials used during the election campaign and after the release of results.

The waste was sent to Jawahar Nagar for recycling.