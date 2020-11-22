GHMC Polls: Govt declares public holiday on December 1

Hyderabad: In view of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the Telangana government on Sunday declared a public holiday on polling day, i.e. December 1.

All the employees working in Government offices, private establishments and shops in Hyderabad band it’s adjoining districts Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy will remain closed on that day to enable the employees to cast their votes.

Further, the government has directed the Commissioner of Labor to ensure the order is passed on to the establishments at the earliest. The elections for GHMC are scheduled to be held on December 1. The results will be announced three days later, on December 4.