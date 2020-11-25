GHMC polls: Hyderabad police flag march in old city

SM BilalUpdated: 25th November 2020 9:21 pm IST
City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar leads mount police team participating in An Election Awareness Flag peace March ahead of the GHMC election starting from historic Charminar in old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pic:Style Photo service.

Hyderabad: Ahead of GHMC polls, Hyderabad police have conducted a flag march in old city. More than one thousand police forces were pressed into service to take part in the flag march.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar led the police flag march that started from Shahalibanda and ending at Gulzar houz

The police march passed from historic Charminar passing through, Hari Bowli, Talabkatta, Bibi Bazaar X roads, Etebar Chowk, Panjeshah.

During the flag march, the Additional Commissioner of police (law and order) DS Chauhan too accompanied the police commissioner.

Anjani Kumar told media persons that Hyderabad police is fully geared up for the December 1 GHMC elections and police personnel were deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the twin cities.

