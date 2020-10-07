GHMC polls in November-December: SEC

Hyderabad: The State Election Commissioner C Parthasarthy on Wednesday informed that the GHMC polls could be held in the month of November-December.

Speaking to media persons after paying Darshan at Tirupati Temple, Parthasarthy told that a notification will be issued for holding polls in GHMC. “We are yet to finalize the dates for polls, once its done SEC will issue notification” said Parthasarthy.

With the SEC giving clarity over the polls, political activity is likely to pick up in Hyderabad.

Earlier the SEC has taken a decision to use ballot paper during the GHMC polls replacing the EVMs.