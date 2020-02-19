GHMC Polls: Kejriwal to campaign for AAP candidates

A+ A-

Hyderabad: After AAP’s spectacular victory in Delhi Assembly Polls, the party decided to spread its wings. It decided to contest elections in other States including Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

GHMC Polls

In Hyderabad, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for AAP’s candidates in GHMC polls.

On Monday, he asked party leaders from Telangana State to start preparation for the local body polls.

He advised the leaders to identify local issues and bring it to the notice of the Telangana Govt. He also asked them to try to solve the issues with the help of State Govt.

To implement the advice given by Kejriwal, party leaders would visit educational institutes and hospitals in Telangana State.

AAP membership

Apart from identifying local issues, the party would start a membership enrollment program on 23rd February.

AAP Telangana convenor Ramu Goud, AAP South India in-charge and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharati, Telangana observer Priyanka Kakkar and Telangana joint secretary Rashid Ul Haq are the forefront to strengthen the party in Telangana State, especially in Hyderabad.