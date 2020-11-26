GHMC polls: Liquor shops to remain shut for three days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All liquor shops in Hyderabad will be closed from November 29 to December 1 in view of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission, in a release, issued instructions to close all the liquor and beer shops from 6 am on December 29 till the end of the polling day on December 1.

It also ordered the liquor shops to remain closed on December 4, the day of counting, from 6am till the results are announced.

According to the final list released by State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 9,101 polling stations have been arranged for the upcoming GHMC elections. Kondapur ward has the highest number of polling booths, 99, while RC Puram has the lowest number of the polling booth, 33.

Nearly 1,700 Polling stations have been increased compared to the previous elections in 2016 due to COVID-19.