GHMC polls: Lubna Sarwath alleges fraud in voter’s list

Hyderabad: Social activist Lubna Sarwath on Saturday appealed for the postponement of the election to the Asif Nagar ward, of which she is one of the candidates, for alleged fraud in the voters’ list. Sarwath said that she found duplicates, triplicates, and quadruplicates in the list.

Sarwath on Monday obtained the voter list of the ward on Friday from GHMC office in Khairtabad by paying Rs.3600 in cash, as she was not provided any online payment facility. Upon a preliminary observation of possible duplicates in two polling stations, she alleged that she found 74 duplicates and 2 triplicates and 2 quadruplicates.

There are 61 polling stations in Asif Nagar ward, totaling around 51,000 voters. “I will rout the frauds in the remaining 59 polling stations of the ward’s voter list within a day or two,” Lubna said in a statement.

“With all the state machinery at disposal, including hard and soft technology and staff, the government could not give its citizens a purified and authentic voter list. How can the result of the candidate be declared as correct with such fraudulent voter list?” she asked.

A vocal socio-political-environmental activist, Lubna Sarwath had earlier stood for the last Lok Sabha elections, contesting against sitting Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She also contested the 2018 Assembly elections from Karwan constituency.