GHMC polls: Nadda to hold roadshow in Hyderabad

NehaPublished: 26th November 2020 9:26 pm IST
JP Nadda
Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a grand roadshow on November 27, ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

“After winning the assembly by-elections, BJP now eyes to win the GHMC upcoming elections. To promote the BJP election campaign, J P Nadda will do a roadshow tomorrow. After a two kilometre-long roadshow, Nadda will address a meeting with a group of intellectuals,” an official statement said.

“Nadda will be accompanied by senior BJP leaders including Bhupender Yadav Y Satya Kumar and Gangapuram Kishan Reddy”, the release added.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as BJP’s election in-charge for the GHMC polls.

READ:  GHMC polls: Liquor shops to remain shut for three days in Hyderabad

The top brass in BJP including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the GHMC elections.

Today Fadnavis released the party’s election manifesto for the GHMC in Hyderabad. Among the things promised by the party for the people of Hyderabad include free tablets to children from poof families and free Wi-Fi facility to connect with the virtual education system. A 100 per cent waiver of property tax for slum dwellers. Free drinking water supply to all the households are among other promises in the manifesto.

Union ministers Prakash Javdekar and Smriti Irani have also been to Hyderabad to participate in the BJP campaign.

READ:  Hyderabad: 4 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in HC

Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 26th November 2020 9:26 pm IST
Back to top button