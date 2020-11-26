GHMC polls: Nadda to hold roadshow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a grand roadshow on November 27, ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

“After winning the assembly by-elections, BJP now eyes to win the GHMC upcoming elections. To promote the BJP election campaign, J P Nadda will do a roadshow tomorrow. After a two kilometre-long roadshow, Nadda will address a meeting with a group of intellectuals,” an official statement said.

“Nadda will be accompanied by senior BJP leaders including Bhupender Yadav Y Satya Kumar and Gangapuram Kishan Reddy”, the release added.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as BJP’s election in-charge for the GHMC polls.

The top brass in BJP including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the GHMC elections.

Today Fadnavis released the party’s election manifesto for the GHMC in Hyderabad. Among the things promised by the party for the people of Hyderabad include free tablets to children from poof families and free Wi-Fi facility to connect with the virtual education system. A 100 per cent waiver of property tax for slum dwellers. Free drinking water supply to all the households are among other promises in the manifesto.

Union ministers Prakash Javdekar and Smriti Irani have also been to Hyderabad to participate in the BJP campaign.

Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

Source: ANI