GHMC polls: Prakash Raj urges Hyderabad to vote for harmony

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj has urged Hyderabad voters to vote for ‘harmony’ and not ‘divisive politics’.

Highlighting the importance of the vote, he wrote on Twitter, “Dear Hyderabad…. it’s your power…your right..and your CONSCIENCE…..to DECIDE.. do you want a peaceful HYDERABAD”

While extending his support to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), he further wrote in the tweet, “…please vote for HARMONY…not Divisive politics..I stand with #TRS … #KCR #KTR …”

Who is Prakash Raj?

Prakash Raj is an Indian film actor, director and producer. He is famous for his roles in both South Indian and Hindi movies.

A few years ago, he joined politics. In the 2019 general elections, he contested from Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate.

GHMC polls

It seems that the city civic polls have become a prestige issue for the major political parties of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to win the polls. The party got top leaders of the party including Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the campaigning.

Meanwhile, TRS and AIMIM are putting all their efforts to ensure the victory of their candidates.

The elections will be held tomorrow whereas, the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on 4th December.