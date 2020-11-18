GHMC polls: Rachakonda police direct depositing of weapons

19th November 2020

Hyderabad, Nov 19 : As elections for the Hyderabad civic body have been scheduled for December 1, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M. Bhagwat, has instructed all gun owners in the area to deposit their weapons.

“All arms license holders to deposit their weapons in the concerned police stations or with any authorised arms dealer in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate,” said Baghwat.

He also wrote to the information and public relations officer to widely publicise the order.

