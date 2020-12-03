GHMC polls: Repolling underway for Old Malakpet ward

Hyderabad: Re-polling for Old Malakpet ward began at 7 a.m. at 69 centers. It will continue till 6 p.m. For the election, 276 officers are on the duty.

On Tuesday, the State Election Commission took the decision of re-polling after Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Firdaus Fatima complained that the symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) ‘Hammer, sickle and star’ was printed as the symbol of CPI. The symbol of CPI ‘Ears of Corn & Sickle’ was missing.

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar changed the returning officer for the re-poll. Returning officer Sandhyarani has been relieved of her duties and is replaced by Shailaja.

As many as 3,450 people voted in the elections on Tuesday. Now, they will be inked on their left middle finger instead of the left index finger.

In view of the re-poll, holiday has been announced to the educational, government and private offices and businesses. 54,502 voters will exercise their right to vote.

In the fray from Old Malakpet are Renuka (BJP), Juveria Fatima (MIM), Pagilla Shalini (TRS), Firdaus Fatima (CPI), B. Veeramani (Congress) and M. Kavitha (Independent).