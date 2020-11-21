GHMC polls: Rs 62.21 lakh hawala money seized in 3 days

Hyderabad: Under the -enforcement of the model code of conduct State Election Commission (SEC) has seized Rs 62.21 lakh and filed 11 FIRs in connection with the seizure, since Wednesday.

As the elections are ahead the city police who have started conducting checks as part of the election vigil seized unaccounted cash from various places in Hyderabad.

As the elections are ahead, hawala money is being circulated among the voters to bribe voters. Of these, Rs 25.50 lakh was seized on Friday. The officials said a total of 1,899 licensed arms were deposited with the police stations concerned and among these, 1,299 were deposited on Friday.

The first case was at Sultan Bazaar where the police seized Rs 21 Lakh from a person, who was caught carrying the amount without any valid documents pertaining to the cash.

In the second case at Afzalgunj, police checked two persons on the suspicion that they may be involved in hawala business. After thoroughly checking the two persons, they seized Rs 13 lakh cash from them.