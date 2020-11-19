GHMC polls: TRS announces names of candidates; check full list

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi has announced the first and second list of candidates for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

While the party announced the first list of 105 candidates for the GHMC elections on Wednesday, it also released another list of 20 candidates today.

The elections for GHMC will be held on December 1 and the results will be declared by December 4, the Telangana State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The nomination process began on Wednesday (November 18) and will end on Friday.

In the last GHMC elections held in December 2015, the first after the formation of Telangana, the TRS had won 99 out of 150 seats.

Here’s the full list of candidates announced by the TRS so far: