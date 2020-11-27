GHMC polls: TRS campaigns extensively in MIM ruled Old City

Hyderabad: With the elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) around the corner, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is seen campaigning extensively in the Old City which has always been under the AIMIM rule.

According to Telangana Today, the campaign in the old city by TRS candidates has been receiving a positive response with many joining in and expressing their solidarity with the party.

The door-to-door campaigning by the Moghalpura candidate SV Sarita, taken up in different areas including Valmikinagar and Sultan Shahi, got a warm response from the people. Several local BJP workers and leaders joined the TRS fold during the campaign.

During the campaging the TRS volunteers were seen explaining to the voters about various welfare schemes and programmes taken up by the TRS government. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working with a long term strategy to improve the wellbeing and economic status of the poor and downtrodden,” said a TRS volunteer.

Other TRS volunteers also took out a bike rally in Falaknuma division, on Thursday.

Bahadurpura division TRS in-charge Mir Inayat Ali said the enthusiasm being shown by the residents of the old city was sure to script a new chapter. Falaknuma division TRS candidate Giridhar Nayak, party leaders, workers, and supporters joined the campaign in large numbers across the old city.