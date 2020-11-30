GHMC polls: Vote in favour of secular candidates, appeals Dr Mohammed Jameel

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammed Jameel, a doctor who is practicing in the United State appealed to Hyderabadi to increase voting percentage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The doctor who hails from Warangal District, Telangana State also said that it is the duty of all secular-minded people to stop BJP from winning the election.

He urged people to make sure that votes do not get divided.

Reminding residents about the ‘surgical strike’ statement given by BJP, he said that it is necessary to make sure that BJP candidates do not win the election.

It may be mentioned that GHMC polls will be held on 1st December and counting of votes are scheduled to be held on 4th December.