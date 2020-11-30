GHMC polls: Vote in favour of secular candidates, appeals Dr Mohammed Jameel

SameerPublished: 30th November 2020 11:11 am IST
Jameel
Facebook

Hyderabad: Dr. Mohammed Jameel, a doctor who is practicing in the United State appealed to Hyderabadi to increase voting percentage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The doctor who hails from Warangal District, Telangana State also said that it is the duty of all secular-minded people to stop BJP from winning the election.

He urged people to make sure that votes do not get divided.

Reminding residents about the ‘surgical strike’ statement given by BJP, he said that it is necessary to make sure that BJP candidates do not win the election.

It may be mentioned that GHMC polls will be held on 1st December and counting of votes are scheduled to be held on 4th December.

READ:  United Muslim Forum backs MIM, TRS in GHMC polls
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 30th November 2020 11:11 am IST
Back to top button