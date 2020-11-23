GHMC polls: Voters prepared to reject TRS, BJP, AIMIM, says TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Launching an attack on political opponents ahead of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said Hyderabad voters will reject the ‘corrupt’ Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, ‘communal’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“Hyderabad voters are prepared to reject incompetent, inefficient, inhumane, corrupt TRS, communal BJP and BJP’s B-Team AIMIM. GHMC wants the Congress party to win elections. Hyderabad was developed by the Congress party. Congress has brought many projects like Metro Rail, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, among others here,” said Reddy while talking to ANI.

The Congress leader alleged that TRS workers ‘took’ the flood relief funds released during the recent floods caused by incessant rains in the state, and added that not a single rupee of development took place in Hyderabad.

“When Hyderabad was flooded due to incessant rains, the flood relief funds were taken by TRS activists. Chief Minister says Rs 67,000 crore has been spent on Hyderabad. Not a single rupee of development took place in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was sleeping at a farmhouse while people were dying of Coronavirus,” he stated.

Reddy further alleged that BJP-led central government has not given a single rupee to Telangana State so far, and raised questions about the party’s work in its seven-year rule in the state.

“In seven years of BJP rule, what did they do to Hyderabad? Why did they not do anything?” he asked.

The Congress leader added that his party’s government, in its last run in the state, sanctioned the ITIR Project for Hyderabad and surrounding areas for which Hyderabad was to get an investment of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but the BJP Government in Centre, as soon as it came to power in 2014, canceled the project.

“Why have Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and all other BJP leaders kept their mouths shut about it? BJP leaders do not have any rights to ask for votes in Hyderabad,” he added.

Source: ANI