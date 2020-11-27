GHMC polls: Why is TDP missing in election campaigning?

SameerPublished: 27th November 2020 12:17 pm IST
Naidu trying to give slip to government, focuses on Pendurthi

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that fielded many candidates in the previous Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election is missing from the campaigning for the upcoming civic polls in the city.

BJP, AIMIM, TRS, and other parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory for their candidates, whereas, TDP has not even issued any direction to its leaders for the participation in the campaigning.

As per a party leader, TDP is concentrating only on the divisions where it has a stronghold instead of fielding candidates on the entire seats.

It seems that the party is reluctant to actively participate in the city civic polls as it faced humiliation in the last GHMC elections as it had bagged only a seat out of 150.

Apart from it, TDP is focusing more on Andhra Pradesh politics after it lost power in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP is putting all its efforts to gain more seats in the polls. Party’s top national and local leaders are participating in the campaign in Hyderabad.

During the campaign, parties are issuing controversial statements. Leaders of various parties are indulging in a war of words.

