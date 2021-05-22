GHMC provides free food to 60 thousand poor people daily

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 22nd May 2021 1:32 pm IST
he offices of  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working under immense pressure as many of the employees working in different wings have contracted COVID-19 virus.
GHMC office

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown.

Through Annapurna canteens, GHMC is providing free food to almost 60,000 poor people at different places. Usually, Annapurna canteens provide food by charging Rs.5 but due to the present circumstances in the state and on the directions of the IT minister KT Rama Rao, it is giving food free of cost.

Apart from the 150 Annapurna canteens in GHMC limits, the government is also providing free food at 100 different places. The officials have said that the food is prepared keeping in mind the hygienic conditions and the food is distributed among the people by following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, the food distribution for the relatives of the COVID-19 patients is being carried out in Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS, King Koti Hospital and other hospitals.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button