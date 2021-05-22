GHMC provides free food to 60 thousand poor people daily

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing free food to the poor people affected by the lockdown.

Through Annapurna canteens, GHMC is providing free food to almost 60,000 poor people at different places. Usually, Annapurna canteens provide food by charging Rs.5 but due to the present circumstances in the state and on the directions of the IT minister KT Rama Rao, it is giving food free of cost.

Apart from the 150 Annapurna canteens in GHMC limits, the government is also providing free food at 100 different places. The officials have said that the food is prepared keeping in mind the hygienic conditions and the food is distributed among the people by following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, the food distribution for the relatives of the COVID-19 patients is being carried out in Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS, King Koti Hospital and other hospitals.