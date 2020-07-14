GHMC provides self-care kits for patients in home quarantine

Hyderabad: The health wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started the distribution of ‘home isolation kits’ to mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients, who are under going treatment in their homes.

GHMC, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed that the corporation has procured 20,000 home isolation kits and distributed 15,000 kits and readily available 5,000 kits for distribution. Further procurement will be done based on the number of cases and requirements.

As per the Central Government guidelines, the person who tested positive should be in-home isolation for a period of 17 days.

The home isolation each kit containing nine items was given for early recovery i.e. vitamin-C -34 tablets, Zinc Tablets – 17, B Complex Tablets – 17 sanitiser bottles, one hand wash liquid, one pair of gloves, sodium hypochlorite chemical and an isolation broacher.

“Further details on guidelines and suggestions can be known by scanning the QR code on the kit cover. Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and AMOHs of respective areas are distributing home isolation kits through health workers to the corona positive persons,” said the Commissioner.

More than 10,000 patients are under home quarantine in GHMC limits. The home isolation kits are being made available for free at government hospitals.

“However, there might be charges for the same if one is getting tested at a private clinic or hospital. To collect the kit, a patient must show their test report,” a civic body official added.