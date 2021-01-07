GHMC public toilets will now have QR code for feedback on maintenance

Hyderabad: In an effort to ensure good maintenance and attend to users’ complaints, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to allocate QR codes in public toilets for feedback from users. The city presently has over 7,400 public toilets in 3,500 locations making it the highest number of public toilets for any city in the country

The QR code initiative is taken to not just help maintain hygiene but also to get information on timings of cleaning and gather public opinion on maintenance of toilets, a press release by the civic body read.

The feedback will be later reviewed by the Commissioner, GHMC, Addl. Commissioner and Zonal Commissioners.

The government is also working on the installation of 10,000 toilet seats across GHMC limits, which would have been completed by now if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GHMC is spending about Rs 3,500 per seat per month and annually the estimated total expenditure is about Rs 22 crore to 25 crores,” an official told Telangana Today.

He added that the government is trying to make sure that they do not stop with just creating these initiatives but also prioritize to maintain and upkeep the task by taking help from different agencies and self-help groups.

With the various steps taken for the maintenance of toilets, open urination has reduced significantly in the city. It is safe to say that this will stand as an example for the right usage of technology for the welfare of people and community building.