GHMC razes illegal structures

"Special drive of unauthorized demolitions will continue"

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: July 10, 2020, 2:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Town Planning Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday conducted a special drive to to demolish illegal constructions.

As part of the special drive, the Town planning wing of Serilingampally Zone has taken up demolitions in Gurukul Trust Lands with three teams by using 11 compressors, three gas cutters, two JCBs and 42 slabs demolished of seven buildings. As part of protecting the government lands survey is conducted and found that illegal structures were coming up in Gurukul Trust Lands. 

Recently the Town Planning wing demolished 32 slabs of four buildings belonging to Gurukul Trust.  

Commissioner, GHMC, DS Lokesh Kumar appealed to citizens to not indulge in unauthorized buildings which cause irreparable loss. This special drive of unauthorized demolitions will continue. 

