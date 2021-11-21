GHMC removes illegal footpath encroachment at Aramgarh

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished a few illegal encroachments at the Aramgarh crossroad.

The civic body began its proceedings in the evening and razed certain illegal shops that were set up opposite the hotels on the crossroads. The proceedings were undertaken in the presence of police officials, who ordered to remove the weeds growing on the sideways. It is to be noted that the media were not allowed at the site during the demolition process.

Mailardevpally sub-inspector Nadeem Hussain prevented the media from covering the demolition drive. However, a few journalists captured the scene at the Aramghar crossroads. It is said that the aforementioned SI has prevented the media from covering such events in the past as well.

According to sources, it is believed that Hussain is reportedly in the good books of a former MLA from the area, which has instilled the confidence in him to prevent the media from executing its duties. A few owners of the illegal shops expressed their dismay over the demolition drive. Speaking to the media Aslam, a shopkeeper, said, “I have incurred a loss of Rs 1 Lakh due to the demolition”.

Upon being asked whether the authorities had informed him earlier, he said, “They had informed us two days ago. I had no major business to begin with and now I have lost the shop too. There is no way I can cover this loss,” he added.