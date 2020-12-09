GHMC result: TRS bags Neredmet seat after recount; tally rises to 56

Hyderabad: Days after the result has been withheld by the High Court, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Meena Upender Reddy on Wednesday has been declared the winner of the Neredmet GHMC Division (Division – 136) with a majority of 782 votes after a recount.

The recounting was taken up today morning at Vivekananda College in Sainikipuri following the High Court’s nod to Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Monday.

The result was withheld over a dispute raised by BJP was with respect to the Telangana State Election Commission’s circular allowing the counting of 544 ballot papers with distinguished marks other than the ‘Swastika’. BJP leaders K Anthony Reddy and K. Surender challenged the SEC circular in the High Court.

The HC on Monday dismissed the petition and upheld the circular by ordering the SEC to conduct a recounting session. The same circular was earlier suspended on December 4 by a single judge and a division bench refused to intervene, directing the SEC to file a counter-affidavit.

TRS’s victory in Neredmet brings their total seat tally to 56.