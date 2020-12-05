GHMC Results: 25 candidates with criminal records win

Hyderabad: As many as 25 candidates of the 149 who won the Hyderabad Civic Polls, the results of which were announced on Friday, have at least one criminal record. Ten candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), eight from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), and seven candidates from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), who have criminal records, have been elected as corporators.

Of the 2,575 nominations filed for the election which was held on December 1, 49 were known to have criminal records. These candidates belonged to BJP, TRS, MIM and Congress.

BJP, which had 17 candidates with a criminal history, registered a victory of 10 nominees. K Narasimha Reddy (Mansoorabad), V Madhusudhan Reddy (Champapet), V Radha (R K Puram), N Pavan Kumar (Kothapet), G Shankar Yadav (Begum Bazar), Lal Singh (Goshamahal), T Srinivas Reddy (Mylardevpally), Devara Karunakar (Gudimalkapur), K Ravi Kumar (Ram Nagar), and V Shravan (Malkajgiri) emerged as winners on Friday.

Out of TRS’s 13 candidates with criminal records, eight candidates were elected. They are Baba Fasiuddin (Borabanda), Muthu Kumar (Patencheruvu), R Narendra Yadav (Serilingampally), Narne Srinivas Rao (Hydernagar), B Vijaya Shekar (Ranga Reddy Nagar), R Jitendernath (Macha Bollarum), Y Prem Kumar (East Anandbagh) and Sunitha Reddy (Mettuguda).

AIMIM had seven candidates with criminal records and all have been elected. Syed Minhajuddin (Akbarbagh), Md. Al-Sharif (Lalitha Bagh), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta), Md. Mustafa Ali (Shalibanda), K. Mubasheeruddin (Kishan Bagh), Md Zakerbaquer (Dattatreyana Nagar), and M Swamy Yadav (Karwan) won.

Congress had 12 candidates with criminal cases. However, they lost in their respective contested seats.