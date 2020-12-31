GHMC revenue dipped during lockdown, expected to increase in 2021

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: GHMC revenues from building permission dipped during the lockdown. During January to December, the revenue collection from 10541 building permission was Rs.685.81 crore. In comparison to the last year’s revenue, there is a decrease of Rs.170 crore.

The decrease in revenue, the sources say is the result of flood and GHMC election which negatively impacted the revenue collection.

According to sources, the GHMC has issued building permits to 8938 private buildings, 103 commercial buildings, 1359 apartments, 2 multiplexes, 115 residential buildings and 24 commercial structures.

After the formation of Telangana State, the real estate sector had witnessed rapid progress. During 2015 to 2019, GHMC has given building permission to 917 projects. However, the construction activities affected adversely during the Corona lockdown.

“The Town Planning Department of GHMC earned Rs.170 crore less in comparison to last year’s income. The revenue is expected to increase during 2021”, a municipal official said.

During April to November 2020, the state government had released Rs.312 crore for GHMC. During the same period, GHMC tried to increase its revenue.